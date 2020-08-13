Hunt Elementary showing signs of back to school success

To learn online, or in the classroom? At Hunt Elementary School in Jackson, it’s a mix of both. The school is ending its second week of its split learning model, and the principal says so far so good.

“They have been absolutely wonderful. Easiest opening I’ve ever had,” said Hunt Elementray Principal, MaryJo Raczkowski-Shannon.

Raczkowski-Shannon has been with the school for more than two decades, but she spent the last few months going over every detail, in what she calls a complete transformation to make sure her school was as safe as possible.

“Throughout the whole school we have stickers every six feet, and they are square, and it has our JPS logo on it, and it’s every six feet, and we teach the kids that you step on the one sign, and you don’t go to the next one until the last child is off that,” said Raczkowski-Shannon.

There are signs throughout the area pointing kids in the right direction. There is also plexiglass up across all lunch tables. Everyone inside wears a mask at all times except while eating. With class sizes split, the principal says, students are getting more attention from teachers.

“Because our class sizes are so small now because we have broken into two cohorts there is so much more one on one learning going on and relationship building,” said Raczkowski-Shannon.

While groups of kids are in school two days a week, the other time is spent at home. The school says the older students are adjusting well to using supplied learning ipads, but they are still working through some kinks with the younger kids.

“Our younger ones right now it’s a bit of a work in progress because they are still teaching them how to turn them on, and what you need to do with these ipads, said Raczkowski-Shannon.

Jackson High School is set to return as well on August 25th with the same model.