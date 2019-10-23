Hunters concerned if deer is safe to eat with EEE outbreak

The mosquito-borne illness Triple E has taken the lives of 5 people in Michigan and has been found in 46 animals this year.



With hunting season right around the corner, some people have concerns about what this means for deer.



According to the CDC, Triple E is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne disease in the United States.



The Eaton-Barry Health Department says people who want to enjoy venison this season have nothing to worry about.



“Triple E is not transmitted via deer meat or blood. It is only transmitted via a mosquito bite. So your real risk is being outdoors and being bitten by a mosquito. That would be the cause for concern. not eating the deer meat. said Milea Burgstahler, Community Health Promotion Specialist for Barry-Eaton District Health Department.



The Health Department encourages hunters to wear long sleeve shirts and pants to use bug spray with deet.