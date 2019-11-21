Hunters help Michigan officials meet testing goals

Mark smith helped make the Jackson food pantry a cornerstone in the community for more than twelve years. But for months that help has been put on hold.

“A lot of people have been calling and asking when we are going to be open. We were closed for five months and that really backed up on the community. So we're going to provide a big comeback for the community itself not just for us for but for the community,” said Executive Director of the Jackson Community Food Bank, Mark Smith.