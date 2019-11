The Ingham County Road Department announced today that the bridge over Huntoon Creek will be closed until the end of the year.

Olds Rd. between Main St. and State Rd. will be closed to thru traffic at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning for bridge replacement.

There will be a hard closure at the bridge itself.

Drivers can plan to take a detour on State Rd. to Bellvue to Main St.