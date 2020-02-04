Hyundai halts Korea output as China outbreak fallout spreads

by: Paul Wiseman

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hyundai Motors is suspending production in South Korea, a sign that the economic fallout from China’s viral outbreak is spreading.

For other companies bracing for losses from coronavirus, the damage has so far been delayed, thanks to a stroke of timing: The outbreak hit just when Chinese factories and many businesses were closed anyway to let workers travel home for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

But the respite won’t last. If much of industrial China remains on lockdown for the next few weeks, a very real possibility, Western retailers, auto companies and manufacturers that depend on Chinese imports will start to run out of the goods they depend on.

