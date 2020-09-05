Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and a Hyundai logo on the side of a showroom on April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. The Korean automakers are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires. (AP Photo, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Hyundai has reversed itself on a recall to fix a defect that could cause engine fires.

It is now telling owners of more than 200,000 vehicles to park them outdoors until repairs are made.

The company and affiliated Korean automaker Kia on Thursday said they were recalling over 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause fires.

Included are 203,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs. Hyundai initially said the vehicles could be parked indoors.

But on Friday a company spokesman said that until they are checked, the Santa Fes should be left outdoors out of an abundance of caution. The recalls begin next week.