BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A section of I-69 east in Clinton County is closed because of a semi-truck fire.

The crash is after BUS I-69, near exit 94.

Bath Township Police tell 6 News that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and the semi-truck was carrying glass bottles.

At this time they are not sure what caused the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

As of 8:23 a.m. the road was still closed.

6 News is currently on the scene, as we find out more details, we’ll continue to update this article.