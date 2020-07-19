I-94 crash kills 33-year-old motorcyclist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 73,663 total coronavirus cases and 6,119 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 483 cases and two deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 73,180 cases and 6,117 deaths.

On Friday, the state agency said 55,162 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.

That same day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-153, which strengthens her previous order requiring all Michigan residents to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

This new order clarifies that businesses may not assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering, though they can accept a customer’s verbal representation to that effect.