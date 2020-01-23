“I don’t think she intentionally hit anyone. I think she just wanted to die.” Mother of the woman involved in Clinton County police chase and crash speaks out

On January 15th a police chase in Clinton County ended with a woman slamming into a police vehicle, sending an officer and the woman to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say the woman crashed into the officer on purpose, but her mother, who is choosing to remain anonymous, says it wasn’t the officer she was trying to hurt.

“I don’t think she intentionally hit anyone. I think she just wanted to die.”

A month before the crash, her mom found a suicide note written by her daughter. She called 9-1-1 and had her daughter taken to a hospital. After evaluation her daughter was sent to community mental health, but in less than two hours she was released.

“They said she wasn’t a danger to herself or others,”

But just weeks later, with no medication or follow-up–she was. And unfortunately, DeWitt Township Police officer John Stump was caught in the crossfire.

Officer Stump sustained lower body extremities, he has undergone at least two surgeries. Currently, he is at a Hospital. Officer Stump is not walking yet, but is beginning to stand.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, people dealing with mental health issues are more likely to encounter the police then seek professional help.

Shana Badgley, the Director of Adult Services for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham community mental health says, this country is in a mental health crisis.

“70 percent of people who are in jail are struggling with mental health issues.”

The woman in this crash could be added to that statistic. Prosecutors in both Shiawassee and Clinton counties are reviewing possible felony charges.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts there is help available.

Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Community Mental Health (517) 346-8460

National Suicide Prevention