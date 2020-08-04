“I feel much lighter, I feel like I can breathe,” Nassar survivors react to former MSU gymnastic coach sentenced to 90 days in jail

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) An Ingham County judge ruled this morning that former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, Kathy Klages will serve 90 days in jail, be on probation for 18 months, pay more than $800 in fines and perform community service.

Klages was convicted of a felony and a misdemeanor earlier this year for lying to police officers in 2018 during an investigation into MSU and USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

Two women who claim to have told Klages about Nassar’s abuse in 1997 were in court today, recounting their stories of feeling silenced and disregarded by Klages.

“She questioned me like I was already in trouble, and instead of offering me advice or protection I was offered cold and harsh answer, we aren’t going to talk about this anymore,” says survivor R.F.

Klages still denies remembering the conversation, saying “If it did occur and I responded the way they said I did I am truly horrified and I am so sorry, but I can’t imagine that I would not take seriously the concerns raised if they were expressed to me in the way the women remember the conversation.”

Larissa Boyce, one of the survivors who spoke today, says its hard to believe Klages doesn’t remember but she is happy with the judge’s ruling and she is ready to move on.

“I feel much lighter, I feel like I can breathe.”

Klages’s defense team are planning an appeal, but before a new trial and ruling, Klages time in jail will be up.