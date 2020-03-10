“I want to reassure our community that we’re actively monitoring while preparing our campus,” says MSU President on coronavirus

East Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — MSU President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr. released a video statement today to reassure the campus community that the university is taking appropriate measures to address the coronavirus outbreak that has shaken the globe.

“As the global epidemic associated with the novel coronavirus continues to rapidly evolve internationally and domestically, I want to reassure our community that we’re actively monitoring while preparing our campus to ensure the continued health and safety of all Spartans,” he said.

To date, there are no confirmed cases in Michigan.

University leaders are following guidance from local, state and federal public health agencies, and the current risk to the MSU campus and surrounding community remains low.

The university’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated, a task force has been created and leaders are meeting daily to address the many possible challenges this outbreak presents to our global community and to support students, faculty and staff.

At this time, MSU has made several changes to international programs as well as restricted some international and domestic travel, but there have been no other changes to academic programming, and there is no university recommendation to cancel upcoming large gatherings, including athletic events.

For more information regarding the coronavirus as it relates to MSU, visit MSU’s dedicated coronavirus updates page: https://msu.edu/coronavirus/