“I will not be canceled,” Ron Weiser refuses to resign from UM Board of Regents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser is on the hot seat again.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents called for his resignation today after he made these comments about the state’s top three elected officials:

“Our job is to soften up those three witches and make sure that we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake,” Weiser said at a private Republican party meeting.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a March 1, 2021, press conference in Lansing about coronavirus. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Weiser also said this when asked how to remove two Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump:

“Other than assassination I have no other way of voting out,”

In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, then-Michigan’s 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. Meijer, one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump over the deadly attack on the Capitol, defended his decision while taking pointed criticism from voters Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file)

During the meeting, regents discussed a resolution condemning recent comments made by Regent Weiser and called for him to resign his position.

“The Board of regents recognizes that it has no legal authority to remove Regent Weiser, the board believes Regent Weiser should resign his constitutional office as regent of the University of Michigan,” said Regent Denise Ilitch.

Weiser refused, and said quote “I will not be canceled.”

“As a university regent, I take full responsibility for what I said and I’m sorry and regret my poorly chosen words that were offhanded remarks made at a private Republican party meeting. I agree with part of this resolution, but I will not resign,” Weiser said.

The board voted and passed the resolution. Weiser was also removed from several committees.

Attorney General Dana Nessel took Chairman Weiser’s language of “witches” and flipped the script on him in the following tweet in which she says: “Witches who magically decrease COVID spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature? Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP.”

Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature?



Sign me up for that coven.



Do better, Michigan GOP. https://t.co/v14V0mJE4G pic.twitter.com/NC2XTuNs3c — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 26, 2021

On his Twitter account (which he has since taken down) he wrote:

“I made some comments that are clearly being taken out of context. While I should have chosen my words more carefully, anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence… my off-the-cut comments received more scrutiny from the media and leftists in the last 24 hours than the governor’s handling of COVID, the deaths she caused in nursing homes and unemployment issues impacting too many hard-working Michiganders to this day. I will not be resigning from the University Of Michigan, and our focus at the Michigan Republican Party remains the same- winning in 2022.”

You can view the full Board of Regents meeting below: