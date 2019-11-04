ICE agent cleared in civil trial after fatal shooting

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, an officer watches as immigrants who entered the United States illegally are deported on a flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. Civil rights activists complained Monday of the potential for widespread abuse following confirmation that states have scanned millions of driver’s license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials without the drivers’ knowledge or consent. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A U.S. customs agent has been cleared in a federal civil damages trial of wrongdoing following the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a 2015 police raid in Detroit.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said Mitchell Quinn’s jury trial ended Monday.

Quinn was a member of a fugitive apprehension team when Terrance Kellom was shot. Police have said Kellom was wanted for armed robbery and lunged at Quinn with a hammer. His father, Kevin Kellom, has disputed that account. Quinn wasn’t charged.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said that “while the loss of life in this case was tragic, the evidence clearly established that agent Quinn acted in self-defense” and did not violate Kellom’s constitutional rights.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the attorney representing Kellom’s family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar