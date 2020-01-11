UPDATE: ICE STORM 2020 – Rains, floods give way to sleet, icy roads

UPDATE: (2:35 p.m.): Lansing Board of Water and Light has restored power to around 1,900 customers after a car crashed into a pole earlier today in Lansing.

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting that about 1,900 customers are without power on the northwest side of Lansing.

Crews were out at the intersection of Waverly Road and Grand River Avenue around 1 p.m. restoring a downed power line. A nearby traffic light also lost power.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. It’s not known what caused the outage.

After a night of heavy rain throughout mid-Michigan, flooding and ponding on some local streets caused headaches for some drivers Saturday.

In Lansing, Edgewood Boulevard near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard was closed due to flooding.

By mid-morning the temperature began dropping and sleet was being reported.

The sleet was seen in Eaton County mid-morning as the storm began marching its way on a southwest-to-northeast track.

At 10:45 a.m. the City of Lansing, in a statement, said “We are salting trunk lines, primary major streets & bus runs. We are also using under body plows to help clear the streets.”

Multiple slide-offs have kept police, sheriff deputies and fire crews busy as roads ice over as temperatures drop.

At noon Consumers Energy was reporting only minimal power outages. At noon there are 34 customers in Ingham County, 91 in Jackson County, 26 in Eaton County and 20 customers in Clinton County without power.

As of noon the Lansing Board of Water and Light reported no outages.

The storm is expected to intensify during the late afternoon into the evening with road conditions continuing to be icy.

