ICE to allow deaf Nigerian immigrant another year in US

U.S. Immigration officials are allowing a deaf immigrant from Nigeria to remain in the United States for another year.
  
ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls says Thursday that the agency has granted 48-year-old Francis Anwana's request to halt his deportation.
  
Anwana lives in Detroit. Officials say he was admitted to the U.S. in 1987 as a nonimmigrant student but remained after leaving school. Advocates say he's deaf, can't speak and has cognitive disabilities.
  
His case has drawn attention and support from many, including the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint.
  
Walls said Anwana's case was reviewed and that a "stay of removal is among the discretionary actions that a field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations may exercise on a case by case basis."
 

