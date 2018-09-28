ICE to allow deaf Nigerian immigrant another year in US
DETROIT (AP) -
U.S. Immigration officials are allowing a deaf immigrant from Nigeria to remain in the United States for another year.
ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls says Thursday that the agency has granted 48-year-old Francis Anwana's request to halt his deportation.
Anwana lives in Detroit. Officials say he was admitted to the U.S. in 1987 as a nonimmigrant student but remained after leaving school. Advocates say he's deaf, can't speak and has cognitive disabilities.
His case has drawn attention and support from many, including the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint.
Walls said Anwana's case was reviewed and that a "stay of removal is among the discretionary actions that a field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations may exercise on a case by case basis."
Previous
POLL: Support strong for recreational...
Next
Labor stalemate ends, road work to...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Disabled Nigerian immigrant can stay in the U.S. for now
- Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
- Skubick: New poll shows legal pot on path to passage
- TMSG: Local Doctor Dedicated to Helping Syrian Refugees
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Disabled Nigerian immigrant can stay in the U.S. for now
An immigrant from Nigeria who faced deportation is now allowed to stay in the United States for...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
No. 21 MSU handles Central Michigan 31-20
The final score was closer than it could have been, though.Read More »
-
Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
Since yesterday's hearing, the "National Sexual Assault Hotline" saw a 200% spike in calls and...Read More »