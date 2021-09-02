ICYMI: 6 Sports Countdown to Kickoff special

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The college football season has arrived, and Michigan State will begin year two under head coach Mel Tucker on the road against Northwestern.

To get you ready for the season, the 6 Sports team put together the annual Countdown to Kickoff special, which you can watch above.

6 Sports director Audrey Dahlgren went one-on-one with MSU football coach Mel Tucker to preview his second season in charge of the Spartans.

MSU was very active in the transfer portal in the offseason – bringing in a total of 20 players from the portal. Combine that with 20 freshmen that have entered the program since January, the Spartans have gone through a complete facelift since last season’s final game at Penn State.

One of the transfer players MSU brought in was junior running back Kenneth Walker, who played two seasons at Wake Forest prior to Michigan State. 6 Sports weekend anchor Nick Mantas went one-on-one with Walker to talk about his transition to MSU and how he and running back Elijah Collins have created a strong bond.

The Spartans got the better of the Wildcats last season in East Lansing. MSU handed Northwestern, who was ranked No. 8 in the country at the time, a 29-20 loss.

Despite all the new faces this year, there’s still a strong core of returning players from last year’s team that topped the Wildcats. On offense, wide receivers Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed are back and on defense, safety Xavier Henerson is back to lead the secondary.

Also back and roaming the secondary for the Spartans is redshirt junior Michael Dowell. 6 Sports reporter Ian Kress went one-on-one with Dowell to talk about his relationship with his twin brothers, Andrew and David, who played for the Spartans under Mark Dantonio. Dowell also opened up about his journey off the field and his pursuit of a finance degree from MSU.