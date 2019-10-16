“I’d like it to be worth what I stood out for” UAW workers on strike react to tentative agreement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have come to a tentative agreement, which means the month long strike could be coming to an end.

“It’s been difficult, you know, I’ve got 3 kids, you know it’s just wearing on me, you know it wears on the finances and the family,” said UAW-GM worker, John Earls.

Other workers have said they tried to prepare for the strike in advance, but knew it would last a few weeks.

“Me and my wife actually saved for this, we knew it was going to be a fight, so we were ready for kind of a month maybe 6 weeks. Just not good when you have to dip into your savings,” said UAW-GM worker, Matthew Sleeman.

One thing is for sure: these workers are ready to get back to work.

“We’re excited, I think we all want to get back in and start building these cars again,” said UAW-GM worker, Matthew Sleeman.

From constant honking to food being delivered to people on the picket line, workers say the support from their community is unmatched.

“Probably gained about 5 pounds with all the community food support. (laughs). It’s been amazing really, I mean Tony M’s here has really stood up and gave us a spot and really stood up for us and so have a lot of other businesses,” said UAW-GM worker, Gary Fredericks, “It’s been really a good thing to see how much the community actually supports us.”

Workers are anxious to see more details about the agreement and hoping it includes what they are asking for, such as higher wages and a pathway for permanent seniority for temporary workers.

“Feeling pretty positive that it’s going to be what’s going to work out best for everybody in this area and you know to get this company up and going again,” said Earls.

And that the deal will be worth the wait.

“I think as long as we’ve been out, I believe that our leadership has had the right focus for what they’re going for. I feel relief and I ‘d be happy to get a pay check again, but at the same time, I’d like it to be worth what I stood out for,” said Fredericks.

The UAW-GM National Council will meet tomorrow and will vote on whether to recommend it to the full UAW-GM membership for ratification.

Details about the tentative agreement have not been released.