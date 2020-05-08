Idled state workers called back to jobs

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – In late April, as the coronavirus was growing in Michigan, about 2,900 state employees were laid off from their jobs.

A state official has confirmed with 6 News that employees have been told to return to work on Monday.

The 2,900 laid-off employees kept their health insurance and other benefits and had been automatically enrolled in the unemployment system.

The layoffs included about 900 Secretary of State employees and 100 workers in the Attorney General’s department.

It was anticipated that the layoffs would last about two weeks when they were announced on April 22 and would save the state approximately $5 million.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated