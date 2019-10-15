Ignite president says ‘no further updates’ until next week amid talk about team’s future

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Could the Lansing Ignite soccer team be extinguished after only one season?

According to Lansing Ignite player Marshall Hollingsworth, the team may be finished.

The 26-year-old midfielder posted to his Instagram story Monday afternoon, saying “Hit the boys up for contracts because they’re all free agents and deserve it.”

The Ignite finished second in overall League One standings with 12 wins, six losses and ten draws. They lost 1-0 in their playoff game against Greenville Triumph SC.