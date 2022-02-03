Illegal wine shipments into Michigan drop in half

FILE – In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to data compiled by the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers, about 72,000 bottles of wine were illegally shipped into Michigan from out-of-state retailers from January-March of 2021.

During that time period, there were 580,025 bottles of alcohol shipped into Michigan. 508,496 were from licensed shippers, which as a result leaves 71,529 that were shipped illegally. That information comes from reports done by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and tax data.

Although that number may seem high, it’s less than half of the whopping 160,000 bottles of wine that were illegally shipped into Michigan in the first quarter of 2020.

“Shining a spotlight on these illegal practices and ramped-up enforcement at the state level has resulted in a downward trend of illegal shipments into Michigan. While we have a long way to go, the good news is we’re making progress for Michigan consumers, businesses and taxpayers. I’d like to personally thank the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and Attorney General Dana Nessel for their ongoing commitment to ending the illegal shipment of alcohol into Michigan and protecting precious tax revenue for our state.” Spencer Nevins, President of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association

Illegal shipments of wine into Michigan have caused big losses of tax revenue for schools, communities, emergency services, and more, the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association said.