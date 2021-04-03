Impaired driver hits Southfield Police car on side of the road

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning a Southfield Police Department officer was investigating a possible impaired driver on the side of the road when a pickup truck hit the SPD car.

The truck then went another 200 feet and crashed into a fence. The driver of the pickup truck that hit the SPD car was found to be impaired and was arrested.

Neither the police officer or the suspect was hurt.