Impaired driving prevention program

December marks national impaired driving prevention month.

Responsibility.org is hosting an event honoring Michigan State officials and victims’ advocates for their efforts to help Michigan become one of the first states to implement bold highway safety reforms.

The event will provide an overview and progress report on Michigan’s state-wide-drug-impaired driving initiative.

People attending will have the opportunity to see a demonstration of SoToxa, the easy to administer saliva swab test police across the state are using to determine whether a driver has recently consumed marijuana or other drugs.

