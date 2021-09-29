Improvements coming to Jackson Park following the sale of city-owned property

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — On Sept. 28, The Jackson City Council held a meeting and voted to sell vacant commercial property on the 900 block of N. West Avenue to Absolute Net Properties for $1.5 million. With this sale comes new improvements for Optimist Park.

The adjacent Optimist Park will be reshaped and given new investment to adhere to future commercial developments constructed on the property.

New additions such as a playground, basketball court and landscaping will be added to improve the park. This will take place once construction is underway at the commercial property, according to Kelli Hoover, Parks and Recreation Department Director.

“This new development is presenting a unique opportunity to re-invest in Optimist Park, which is in need of new recreation offerings,” Hoover said. “This park is getting new life so it can continue to serve the Jackson community.”

N. West Avenue is a popular area in Jackson, with restaurants, shopping centers, offices and

quick access to I-94 and U.S. 127.

City Manager, Jonathan Greene says the development will bring around 45 full-time jobs.

“The sale of this City-owned property boosts our local economy and enhances a City park, so this is something that improves Jackson for everyone,” Greene said.

The new Optimist Park will still be reachable by Lincoln Street.

Plans for the park will be release by the City.

For more information contact Aaron Dimick, Public Information Officer by phone at 517-257-3003 or by email at adimick@cityofjackson.org