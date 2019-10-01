In budget review, Whitmer uses budget transfers to redirect funds

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer has signed changes to Michigan’s reporting requirements for people who will have to meet work-related requirements to qualify for Medicaid coverage. But she’s criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for not allocating $10 million to implement the rules. Whitmer on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, signed a law exempting some enrollees in the state’s Medicaid expansion program from meeting monthly reporting rules if the state can verify their compliance with work requirements through other data.(AP Photo/David Eggert File)

In efforts to reach a budget agreement, members of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration have issued inter-department budget transfers to rework the state’s $59.9 billion budget.

The transfers are part of a rarely used procedure which grants the State Administrative Board, which consists of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent and the Department of Transportation director to move appropriated funds among a specific department. The transfer allows for the shifting of about $600 million of the budget.

In Tuesday’s budget approval, public transportation in the Michigan Department of Transportation budget made gains. Roughly $13 million from general fund supporting roads and bridged was moved to urban transit capital.

An additional $39.8 million was directed from freight to passenger rail and $6 million to local bus operations.

The Healthy Michigan Plan administration will also see gains with this budget cycle: it received $6.1 million to support the implementation of Medicaid work requirements, which are a result of the Republican-led legislature’s changes that take effect next year.

In addition to the budget transfers, Whitmer struck out 147 line items with her veto power, totaling $947 million of the budget. The line-item vetoes include $128 million in funding in the school aid fund budget and $375 million in one-time road funding, according to Whitmer’s administration.

