In Michigan, nursing home COVID-19 resident cases are up by 21.5%

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In nursing homes, coronavirus cases have been on the rise statewide and across the U.S. since late-December.

AARP reported that in Michigan, nursing home resident coronavirus cases were up by 21.5%, while staff cases were up 9% for the four-week period ending on Dec. 18, 2022.

Approximately 46 people died of COVID-19 in nursing homes died during that time.

On a national level, rates of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents nationwide increased by 57% in the four weeks ending Dec. 18.

There was also a 53% increase in national nursing home staff cases during the same period.

According to data from AARP, most residents and staff in the country are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccination doses.

Around 42.1% of Michigan nursing home residents and 13.8% of staff were “up to date” on their vaccinations, compared to the national average of 47% of nursing home residents nationwide and 22% of staff being up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.