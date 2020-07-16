In the Kitchen: Apple Crisp

Lansing (WLNS)— We’re back in the kitchen tonight with Sheri Jones and a special guest, to show us how to whip up an apple crunch, the whole family can enjoy!

See how it’s made in the video above, we’ve got the recipe listed for you below.

Recipe from the kitchen of Sheri’s Grandma – Mae Jones

6 or 8 apples peeled and cut into small slices.

Layer them in a glass 9×13 pan that has been greased.

Sprinkle them with a little sugar and cinnamon top with a mixture of: 1 Cup Oatmeal, 1 Cup Brown Sugar, 2/3 Cup Flour, 2/3 Cup melted butter or margarine,

Bake at 350-degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

Enjoy it while it’s hot. It’s also delicious over vanilla ice cream! Bon Appetit!