Incoming Jackson County undersheriff makes history

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“I just want to help inspire others who look like me to come into this profession,” said Incoming Undersheriff for Jackson County, Chris Simpson.

Simpson grew up in Jackson. It’s where he went to school, and rode bikes on every side of town. A town he will soon serve as the first black undersheriff of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

“I don’t take that position lightly at all. I understand what that means, and I know it won’t always be easy doing the job itself, but we have some excellent people at this organization,” said Simpson.

Simpson will work second in command to Sheriff-elect, Gary Schuette. They both came up together as cadets, and worked together for 27 years at the Jackson Police Department. Schuette says, he is thrilled to have him by his side.

“I know the type of person he is. I know the work ethic that he brings to the table. I know the experiences that he has,” said Sheriff-Elect, Gary Schuette.

It’s experiences like serving in the Army, and in Iraq that Simpson says, shaped who he is today, and how he wants to serve his community.

“It is there where I began to become a young man, formulate thoughts, and you know what the future may hold,” said Simpson.

While reducing gun violence in his community is a priority, he wants to also help build trust between the department, and the people of Jackson, and help young men find their own purpose.

Mentoring is huge, not so much just in uniform but being there for some child, or youth to just be able to see me just as a human being, rather than an authoritative figure, and to reach them,” said Simpson.

Maybe one day they can break down barriers just like Simpson.