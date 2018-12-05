Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- - Indiana is getting more than $400,000 to boost efforts to improve water quality in Lake Erie's western basin.
The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for workshops for farmers, expanding soil and manure testing and other efforts.
Soil and manure runoff can spark algae blooms in Lake Erie, harming local wildlife and tourism.
Waterways in six northeastern Indiana counties feed into Lake Erie's western basin, which also receives water from tributaries in Michigan and Ohio.
Much of Indiana's money will go toward improving water quality in the St. Marys River and Upper Maumee watersheds, which empty into the lake.
While Lake Erie is the smallest of the Great Lakes, it provides drinking water for about 14 million people.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
- Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
- State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
- ESPN: MSU applications dropped after Nassar
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
After more than 40 years a popular western Michigan apple orchard are retiring with bushels full...Read More »
-
Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
Get items usually reserved for government agencies and non-profit organizations with this rare...Read More »