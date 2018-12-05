Michigan

Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin

By:

Posted: Dec 04, 2018 11:16 PM EST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 11:18 PM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- - Indiana is getting more than $400,000 to boost efforts to improve water quality in Lake Erie's western basin.

The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for workshops for farmers, expanding soil and manure testing and other efforts.

Soil and manure runoff can spark algae blooms in Lake Erie, harming local wildlife and tourism.

Waterways in six northeastern Indiana counties feed into Lake Erie's western basin, which also receives water from tributaries in Michigan and Ohio.

Much of Indiana's money will go toward improving water quality in the St. Marys River and Upper Maumee watersheds, which empty into the lake.

While Lake Erie is the smallest of the Great Lakes, it provides drinking water for about 14 million people.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local