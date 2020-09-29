Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts delay jury trials until November

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Circuit Courts and Probate Courts will halt jury trials until November due to rising COVID-19 cases in Ingham County.

According to a Supreme Court State Court Administrative Office guideline, a court could consider conducting jury trials that depending on whether there is a seven-day average in the county of less than 70 COVID-19 cases per million per day and less than 10 percent positive diagnostic tests or there have been fewer than 20 new cases per day in the county over the last seven days.

Since the minimum criteria are not being met in Ingham County, the Chief Judge has determined jury trials at this time are creating a risk to public health.

The 30th Circuit Court and Ingham County Probate Court are both located at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse at 313 W. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing.

The Mason Historical Courthouse, where the Circuit Court also has a presence is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.