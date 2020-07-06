Ingham Co. animal control officers enforcing dog license rules again

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Do you live in Ingham County and have a current license for your dog?

As of July 6, animal control officers are now enforcing license regulations again for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect March 15.

In the state of Michigan, the law states that every owned dog must have a dog license to the county they reside in.

In Ingham County, it is a misdemeanor offense and it is taken seriously.

Ingham County dogs must have a current dog tag attached to their collar at all time.

To purchase a dog license, the dog must have a current rabies vaccination. Rabies is a fatal virus, and the vaccine is the only way to keep your pets safe from accidently contracting it. Dog license costs vary from county to county. In Ingham County, the cost of a one-year license is $15 if the dog has already been spayed/ neutered and $45 if they have not been altered.

To help the public, especially families that have seen lost or reduced income, a special vaccination and licensing event will be held on Wednesday, July 15 from 10 am to 3 pm.

ICACS veterinary staff and volunteers will be at the Ingham County Fairgrounds to hold a drive-through vaccination clinic for dogs only.

This clinic will provide free rabies vaccinations to car-friendly dogs, and allow owners an opportunity to purchase a dog license on the spot.

Remember: No distemper vaccinations or microchips will be sold at this clinic and the clinic is for dogs only.

According to a release from the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, social distancing practices will be observed. Cars are asked to enter the fairs grounds off Ash Street and exit on Kipp Road. The clinic will be held in the brick barn just south of the Fair office.