INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Summer doesn’t officially start until June 20, but by all intents and purposes things are kicking off this weekend.

Ingham County is opening all their beaches, including Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South.

Trained lifeguards will be working at the beaches throughout the summer. The beach will have guarded hours from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. but there will be “swim at your own risk” hours as well.

In addition, the county is opening up the Hawk Island Splash Pad on Saturday, May 29. Hours will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting.