LOTTERY: Ingham Co. man wins $500K, Powerball prize reaches $523M

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ingham County man is feeling lucky after winning $500,000 after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mega Black instant game.

The man chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 1019 East State Road in Lansing.

“I love the Mega Black game and play it all the time,” said the player. “I usually buy my tickets at a certain store, but they were out of the Mega Black game, so I went to the gas station to buy some.

“When I saw I’d won, I was so excited! I had my friends check the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

The 67-year-old visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

With the winnings, the man plans to purchase a new home, a new car, and give to his church.

“Winning feels great, but the thing I am most excited about is to be able to give back to my church and other organizations,” the player said.

In other lottery news, Michigan’s Powerball winner Saturday will be raking in $523,000,000 this weekend.

The drawing date is set for this Saturday.