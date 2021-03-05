No charges against paramedic who allegedly assaulted patient in police custody

INGHAM COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS) — On Oct. 30, the Michigan State Police began investigating a Lansing firefighter/paramedic who allegedly assaulted a patient who was in the custody of the Lansing Police Department.

After the investigation by the state police, the Ingham County Prosecutors office is declining to prosecute the matter.

The prosecutor called the paramedics actions “extremely concerning,” but said the victim is unwilling to cooperate.

The Lansing Fire Department has reportedly “taken action to address the paramedic’s conduct,” and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has started licensing sanction proceedings.