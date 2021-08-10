Ingham Co. prosecutor changes felony firearm policy

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced she was making changes to her office’s felony firearm policy.

Siemon says the move is an effort to reduce the historic racially disparate impact of the charge.

According to a release from the prosecutor’s office, they will no longer issue charges for felony firearms unless extreme circumstances warrant the charge. Examples of that include:

When other charges that could apply don’t address the circumstances of the case.

When there isn’t a witness and they can’t meet the burden for other applicable charges.

“We applaud Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s decision to limit the use of charges under the mandatory minimum ‘felony firearm’ law,” said Safe & Just Michigan Executive director John S. Cooper in the release. “Research shows that mandatory minimums and the felony firearm law have failed to deter the use or possession of firearms, and the racially disparate impact of firearm charges is well documented.”

According to the Ingham County Prosecutors office, in 2020, the office issued 205 cases of felony firearms were issued by the office, and 138 (67%) were against persons who are black.

The move follows another made by Siemon’s office last month, that they will no longer pursue criminal charges against those pulled over non-public safety traffic stops. The change is a part of a new effort to address the effects of racial biases in the legal system.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth didn’t mince words about the change, calling it a slap in the face of law enforcement officers. Here full reaction marks to that in the video below.

6 News has reached out to the sheriff about the latest policy change, and he said he would have a statement in the coming days.

Read more about the office’s decision here, and click here for more on what a felony firearm charge means.

