Ingham Co. Prosecutor: Office stays open for “essential functions”

Even though Ingham County is suspending many operations, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Sieman says her office is still open for essential functions.

Some of those functions include felony preliminary exams or matters specifically pertaining to in-custody defendants.

According to Sieman, the office will continue to review and authorize warrants for in-custody or cases involving serious violence or risk of violence.

Diversion clients are being instructed to report by telephone or email.

Personal protection orders, involuntary commitment hearings, some review hearings involving juvenile justice or child protective proceedings, and other critical hearings may still be held.