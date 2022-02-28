DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing man in Delhi township.

Joseph Seefeld, 40-years-old, was last seen walking on Auburn Avenue north of Holt Road on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was wearing a black hat with an American flag, a black and gray coat over a gray Michigan sweatshirt, black athletic pants, and black shoes.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Seefeld is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104 or call 911.