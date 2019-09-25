Ingham commissioners now required to use county email for county business

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Board of Commissioners took steps to become more transparent Tuesday.

The board voted unanimously to require themselves to use their county email for county business. The reason is so any communications they have as commissioners can be reviewed by the public.

Commissioner Thomas Morgan, one of the ones behind the move, says he hopes it helps build trust with people who live in the county.

“Everyday people hate, hate, hate politicians. They don’t trust them, and for, often, very good reasons,” he said. “So what we’re trying to do, and what we did do tonight, was enact an ethics policy that has strong standards and shows that we care about this in Ingham County, and we’re going to be responsive and accountable to the people.”

This follows a similar move made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in January, where she banned the use of private emails for state business.