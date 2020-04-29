Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter collaborates for pet food bank

Local dog Frankie poses for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange, decorated for the Chewy IPO, Friday, June 14, 2019. Chewy, the online seller of pet food and squeaky toys, went public Friday and its shares soared 71%. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter, along with community partners, want to ensure pet owners are able to obtain food for their furry friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic swept the state, Pet Food Banks have opened across the Ingham County community.

There has been tremendous support from area supporters.

Local small business Preuss Pets provided support to these programs with cat litter, puppy and kitten food, along with corporate sponsors including Meijer and Pet Supplies Plus.

Capital Area Humane Society helped provide pet food, and funding from the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund was used to purchase more essential supplies like cat litter. The Cat Ambassador Inc. has also partnered in making pet food bank programs successful.

Daily Food Banks:

Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter- 600 Buhl St, Mason. Food is available outside the adoption entrance and is available first come first serve.

ICACS Outreach Center- 826 W Saginaw, Lansing. Food is available outside the entrance and in the pet pantry, supplies are available first come first serve.

Weekly Food Banks:

Wednesdays 10am-12pm Okemos Community Church 4734 Okemos Rd, Okemos.

Saturdays 12pm-2pm Meridian Township Central Park Pavilion, Okemos.

Friday (5/1) 12pm-2pm- Potter Park Penguin Cove Pavilion (First Pavilion), Potter Park Zoo, Lansing. This location may continue based on need and availability.

If you are interested in helping support these community Pet Food Bank Program, food and litter can be purchased and dropped off at locations during food bank times. Financial donations can be made online to www.icasfund.org.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org or visit the shelters Facebook page for update