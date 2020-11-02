Ingham County Animal Control needs help after rescuing 30-plus cats and dogs

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control needs your help after rescuing more than 30 cats and dogs from two homes in Meridian Township last week.

Shelter director Heidi Williams said a large rescue raises challenges and significantly impacts the shelter’s budget.

She said the rescued animals lived in deplorable conditions and it will take hundreds of hours to care for them.

Now, they are full and need lots of help.

“We were already pretty full and then we piled in 32 more and they all need you know medical exams and treatment and food on top of it. We put out a call for the public’s help in donating Purina one food, which is what we feed here at the shelter,” Williams said.

Williams said the shelter is talking to other shelters nearby to try and free up space and hopefully start taking animals in once again.

As for the people responsible for this, Williams said the shelter will pursue criminal charges.