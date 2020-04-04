Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter facilitating pet adoptions by appointment

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Shelter is still helping pets find new homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between March 29 and April 4, there were 22 pet adoptions completed.

Adoptions are being completed by appointment through shielding glass to make sure both staff and adopters have protected space to do adoption documentation, and they are doing digital adoptions as possible.

“Meet and Greets” have been conducted by video chat, and lengthy descriptions of pets’ behaviors have been essential in matching pets to homes.

ICACS currently has more than 100 pets in foster care.

At this time, adoptable animals are not being housed at the shelter.

Please view the adoptable animals on the shelters website at ac.ingham.org, and send an adoption inquiry through the adoptable pet’s platform. The pet’s caretaker will respond with more information about the pet, and ways to go forward with the adoption or transfer of foster care.

For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is currently closed to the public for COVID-19 health precautions.