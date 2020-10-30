Ingham County Animal Control Shelter seizes dogs from Haslett home

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control Officers responded to an animal welfare complaint on the 5600 block of Marsh Rd. in Haslett on Oct. 30.

The original complaint was left on the shelter’s anonymous cruelty tip line;.

Once officers confirmed the condition of the home and the animals, search warrants were received to remove large breed dogs from two houses.

Animal Control Officers seized more than 30-adult dogs and puppies, including some with serious health concerns.

The animals were brought to Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason where they began their preliminary veterinary exams.

All animals received will be given medical treatment as needed and cared for over the course of the investigation.

Due to the large number of dogs received in this investigation and the existing number of animals already at the shelter, animal intakes at the shelter are suspended.

Animal shelter staff will not be accepting dogs, or cats through the shelter lobby until shelter numbers have reduced.

There are adoption specials currently going on for dogs at the shelter.

Dog adoption rates have been reduced by 50% for the shelters “Howl-O-Ween” special.

If anyone is interested in assisting the shelter, please consider adopting one of the shelter’s animals. You can reach out to foster coordinator at 517-676-8311. Recently received animals are not eligible for fostering at this time.

For more info on Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the website: www.ac.ingham.org or visit in-person at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. The shelter is open Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, and Sat 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.