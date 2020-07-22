Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter starts new cat adoption special

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter never has a shortage of cats available for adoption.

While adoption numbers have been strong for dogs over the COVID-19 closures, cat adoption numbers have stayed steady. With the recent influx of seasonal kittens, ICACS wants to promote the adoption of all of its feline friends, especially the older adults and cats that have been at the shelter for an extended period of time.



Caturday Saturdays will kick off this Saturday, July 25th. $25 adoption fee for adult cats and kittens, and FREE adoptions for any cat over 6 years old, or if the cat has been at the shelter for over 2 months.

On “Caturdays” the shelter is open from 10:30 am-5 pm (adoptions ending at 4:30) for the public to come to meet adoptable pets. This allows for people who are working during the week to come and pick out a new forever pet. Think you may want two? The adoption fee for a second cat is only $10.



All pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccines. This special will be in addition to the already in place “Whisker Wednesday” program offering free cat adoptions on Wednesdays. These discount programs will not include dog adoptions.