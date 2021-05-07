Ingham County charges Lansing man in Climax St. homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday the Lansing Police Department announced they’ve identified a suspect who is in police custody, in relation to the deadly shooting of 60-year-old Larry Willis Fields.

Fields was shot shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Climax St on April 21st.

When officers got on the scene, they found Fields suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is a 30-year-old Lansing man, and is charged with:

Homicide – Open Murder

Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Weapons – Felony Firearm

Weapons – Felony Firearm

He’s set to be arraigned on Saturday.