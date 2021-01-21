Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum conducts post-election risk limiting audit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum released a press release today announcing the completion of the Ingham County Statewide Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 3, 2020 election.

“Michigan has a robust system already in place to verify that the results of an election are accurate,” Byrum stated. “These measures are intended to accomplish several goals: to act as a learning and developmental experience for local clerks, to instill a necessary transparency measure for citizens concerned about the accuracy of the election, and to ensure that the tabulators counted accurately.”

The State Board of Canvassers also certified the results and post-election procedural audits. The State of Michigan also performed a RLA statewide to ensure the results were accurate.

” The Secretary of State’s office selected jurisdictions and ballots randomly to be included in the Risk-Limiting Audit, and there were 434 ballots in Ingham County from 21 communities,” said the press release.

Results from the audits have been made available to the local clerks for process improvement, posted on the Clerk Byrum’s website, and have been sent to the Secretary of State’s office.

“The Statewide Risk-Limiting Audit marks the fourth post-election review of the processes, procedures, and results of the November general election,” said Byrum. “Michigan’s Elections have been some of the safest and most secure in the nation thanks to our dedicated election officials. The numerous methods we use to verify and affirm the results continue to prove this. Michigan’s voters should feel confident that their votes have been counted and their voices heard, regardless of what former-President Trump fabricated.”