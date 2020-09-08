Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum requests election Executive Orders from Governor Whitmer

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) wrote to Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-East Lansing) today requesting the governor issue two Executive Orders leading up the November election.

The first executive order would request that local city and township clerks pre-process absent voter ballots 24-48 hours before Election Day.

The second executive order would request that proxy voting be allowed for Military and Overseas Voters due to the anticipated delays with the U.S. Postal Service.

“Public trust in our elections is under daily assault,” Byrum said. “From misleading stories to misleading statements from Pennsylvania Avenue, the American public is losing confidence in our country’s ability to administer the November General Election. Our local clerks are heroes and I have no doubt that they will be able to administer this election smoothly. The measures that I am asking the Governor to issue Executive Orders on would allow for the process to be more efficient.”

Byrum’s letter indicated that allowing local clerks to process ballots a day or two early will cut down on the time it will take on Election Day to process the large wave of mail-in ballots that local clerks are expecting.

The pre-processing would not include tabulating, or counting, ballots, but rather preparing them to be counted on Election Day. She also noted that there are bills that have stalled in the State Legislature that would accomplish the same purpose.

Byrum’s letter was sent to Governor Whitmer’s office on September 8, 2020 and was also sent to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.