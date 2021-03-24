Ingham County Clerk calls out Michigan prosecutor’s behavior towards women on social media

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum today called out Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido’s behavior towards women through a series of tweets Wednesday.

Byrum said she was saddened to be reminded of the former Republican Senator of Shelby Township’s past behavior, and wanted to clarify a few things.

Byrum’s response follows a letter that Prosecutor Lucido sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer in which he wrote that he was “saddened” to learn that Gov. Whitmer made a “completely false accusation about my conduct toward her that allegedly took place in 2019.”

Dear Prosecutor Lucido: I read your letter and I am saddened that you are saddened to be reminded of your past behavior directed at women. But let me correct a few things for you… https://t.co/6d1QleQ9T6 — BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) March 24, 2021

In the twitter thread, Byrum writes:

We have not forgotten how you told a group of high school boys that they could ‘have a lot of fun with’ a female reporter, when you were in the State Senate. In fact, we hold her up as a strong individual who started giving other women strength to hold men like you accountable.

The reporter referenced in Bryum’s Twitter thread, Allison Donahue, then 22-years-old, requested an interview from Lucido following Lucido’s comments on a Facebook group that was later shut down due to member complaints that he supported violent acts against female Democrats.

Upon interviewing Lucido, Donahue said that he told her: “You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

On January 15, Lucido issued an apology: “I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue.” Prosecutor Lucido

In January 2020, former Senator Lucido faced sexual harassment allegations from Democratic Senator Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak.

In 2020, Senator McMorrow said the following regarding the actions Lucido took: “he shook my hand, put a hand on the low of my back, grazing my hip and upper rear. And held it there.”

McMorrow said Lucido then asked where she was from and who she ran against.

“I said I beat my opponent and his response was I can see why.” McMorrow added.

And, after their exchange, McMorrow said she felt objectified.

“It was deflating after running a campaign for a year and a half. You know it wasn’t are you qualified for this job, what’s your background, how do you feel. At that moment, it felt like a piece of meat. It implied you won because of what you look like.” McMorrow added.

On March 5, 2020 Lucido lost his position as a committee chair of the Senate Advice and Consent Committee.

