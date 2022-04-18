LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum swore in 54A District Court Judge Anthony “Tony” Flores on Monday.

Judge Louise Alderson retired in January, leaving a spot open to be filled for the remainder of the term. Flores was later appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Flores graduated from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and has held positions within the Mecosta and Ingham County prosecutors’ offices. He has also been a full-time law professor for 17 years.

“I am thrilled to be able to swear Judge Flores’ Oath of Office and officially welcome him to the District Court,” Byrum stated. “I wholeheartedly congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to the good work that he will do in this new capacity.”

Judge Flores swore the Oath of Office at 7:30 a.m. outside of Lansing City Hall at the 54A courthouse.

Flores is set to take his seat on the bench during the day on Monday.

“I thank Governor Whitmer for this opportunity to join this distinguished court,” said Flores. “I have been a part of the Lansing community for almost 30 years and am ready to serve this area in this new and important way.”

If Judge Flores wishes to remain on the bench, he will need to run for a complete term in fall of 2022.

“Judge Flores brings a wealth of experience to draw on and deep roots within the community,” Byrum said. “He will be a positive force on the bench and I look forward to seeing he and the court thrive with his leadership.”