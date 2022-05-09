INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An assault is currently being investigated involving an Ingham County Corrections Deputy who was allegedly attacked by an inmate.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Monday. Ingham County Corrections says the Deputy was finishing their safety checks of the housing unit when the attack took place.

According to Ingham County Corrections, the inmate was able to place the Deputy in a neck chokehold. A fellow Deputy on the housing unit then called for help and staff were able to take control of the inmate.

The 14-year veteran of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has minor injuries from the assault.

“This is a clear reminder of the dangers that our Deputies face on a daily basis, and we are thankful there were no serious injuries,” Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The assault is currently under investigation by police.