Ingham County doctors address vaccine concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Even with the vaccine being available for a few months now, there are still some questions from those considering getting the shot, Today, a couple local doctors answered some of those questions.

It was a virtual event hosted by the Ingham County Health Department. Each doctor broke down the science behind the vaccine and addressed several concerns including the risks of getting the vaccine, the delta variant, and life now that restrictions have been lifted.

Although nearly 62% of Michiganders have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors are still encouraging and educating those who haven’t gotten it. With summer here and restrictions lifted, doctors are afraid numbers might go back up.

“We implore everyone to please continue washing your hands, personal distancing with people you don’t know if you’re not vaccinated and they’re not vaccinated and wearing mask whenever possible,” said Dr. Ronald Charles, Chief Medical Officer for Ingham County Health Centers.

Another topic was the delta variant. Dr. Adenike Shoyinka, medical director for the Ingham County Health Department says like other variants, it’s more transmissible.



“When we reduce the amount transmitted we reduce the chances of the virus mutating and more variants developing,” said Dr. Shoyinka.



Doctor Alane Laws-Baker, lead OB-GYN for Ingham County Sparrow Health Systems, says many people focus more on the risks of the vaccine and not the risks of getting COVID-19.



“The individuals that might have had a reaction to the vaccine might have had the worst reaction if they got infected with COVID. So we don’t stop giving the vaccine, we document, we watch because we know that most of these individuals have recovered nicely,” says Laws-Baker.

If you miss your scheduled second dose, doctors say it’s not too late to get it.

“We can’t categorically say that the immunity would be the same but we do know the vaccine does give protection so it’s certainly better to go back and your second dose regardless,” said Shoyinka.