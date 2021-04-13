Ingham County doesn’t expect vaccine shortage despite Johnson and Johnson pause

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State students walking up to receive their Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday were all greated with a similar question.

“Did you see that we are doing Pfizer today not Johnson and Johnson?”

Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration recommended a nationwide pause on administering the J&J vaccine after there were six reported cases of blood clots nationwide.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will listen to the recommendation but emphasized the importance of perspective.

“First and foremost, safety first, we’re going to follow the FDA and CDC guidance when it comes to the J&J vaccine,” Whitmer said. “I think it’s important to recognize…they have six or seven cases nationally in a vaccine that’s been deployed 6.8 million times. I think if those numbers hold we should still have high confidence in the safety and efficacy of the J&J vaccine.”

As far as logistically at Michigan State, there were no hiccups. the school’s vaccine site works hand in hand with the Ingham County Health Department and were able to switch out every Johnson and Johnson vaccine that was scheduled for the rest of the week with a pfizer dose.

“We are able to keep all the appointments we had with students so we can continue vaccinating,” said Michigan State Deputy Spokesman Dan Olsen.

The main problem that came up for students this morning is timing, now that they have to take a two-dose shot.

“I got the Pfizer so I have to wait three week again to get the next dose,” said Michigan State freshman Graydon Lair. “It’s a little problematic because that’s right around the time I was supposed to go home, so I will probably have to get the second one in Oklahoma…I don’t know how that’s going to work out yet but it’s going to be a little bit difficult probably.”

Other students say this is the type of problem they don’t mind having.

“It’s an inconvenience I guess to (have to) get the second shot,” said Michigan State Sophomore Claire Bott. “But I’d rather be vaccinated than not.”